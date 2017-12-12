Bingham Nets 27 Points in GR Catholic Win

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Grand Rapids Catholic beat Grand Rapids Christian 73-49 on Tuesday.

Marcus Bingham Jr. had an impressive 27 points in the win.

