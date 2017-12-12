× Charitable organizations deliver gifts to Muskegon Township family stricken by cancer

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Christmas has come early for a Muskegon Township family that’s endured hard times this year.

On Tuesday night, members of the Muskegon Township Police and Fire departments, as well as Promed Ambulance, delivered an ambulance full of presents to Tony Trevino, his wife, Jennifer, and their five children (four of whom still live at home).

A neighbor and friends of the Trevinos – Dover Singleton – tells FOX 17 that Jennifer Trevino was diagnosed earlier this year with terminal cancer. Tony Trevino, 38, says breast cancer had spread to Jennifer’s bones. She’s 40 years old.

The ‘Jack and Jill of America Foundation’ found out about their plight. And with the assistance of the Mercy Health Johnson Family Cancer Center in Muskegon, the Foundation sent the family on an all-expenses-paid trip to Orlando in August. Tony says “they put us in a time-share for five days.” The family also received a two-day pass to Universal Studios.

But the gifts were still coming. “Shields of Hope” – an organization run by Public Safety professionals in West Michigan – contacted the Trevinos. “They told us to make a Christmas list for everyone in the household.

“They came and met us, we gave them a list of wants and needs, and gift ideas.”

And Tuesday night, an ambulance packed with presents pulled up at their house.

Says Tony, “It was astonishing. I was overwhelmed.”

Tony says Jennifer still lives at home, but goes to the hospital every other week for cancer treatment, which includes regular chemotherapy.