Delano Smith and John McCloud Jr. led the Panthers with 17 points each in their 110-80 win.
Davenport Men Win 110-80
-
Former Allendale QB steps up at Davenport
-
Ferris State Wins 5th Straight
-
Davenport Men Start Off Hot In The GLIAC
-
Kelloggsville, Godwin Heights happy to get rematch
-
Ferris State Shuts Out Davenport
-
-
All about tonight’s American Music Awards: Rihanna, ‘Despacito’ and more
-
Hope Hosts Exhibition Games for Hurricane Relief
-
MLB scouts in to see Davenport players
-
Man sentenced for shooting at Davenport University
-
Best bets for the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards
-
-
Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda push for state minimum wage increase in Kalamazoo
-
Huge robotics tourney draws 110+ teams in Grandville
-
Cheering for charity: raising money for Toys for Tots