Davenport Men Win 110-80

Posted 11:17 PM, December 12, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Davenport men's basketball team continued their winning ways on Tuesday when they hosted Great Lakes Christian for an non-conference matchup.

Delano Smith and John McCloud Jr. led the Panthers with 17 points each in their 110-80 win.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s