SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Officials are investigating a fire that engulfed part of a home on M-43 near 16th Avenue in South Haven Township.

Firefighters arrived on scene around 9:30 p.m. Monday to find the garage and breezeway of the home on fire.

The homeowner told police that he was alerted to the fire by his dogs barking and was able to remove his vehicle from the garage.

It is unclear what caused this fire, but according to officials no one was injured.