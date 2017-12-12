Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for December 12

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. A special Lady in West Michigan is celebrating an incredible milestone; today she turns 107-years-old.

Ruth Brifling was born in 1910 as one of 10 children growing up on a farm in Coopersville. She didn't go to high school because there was no bus service in her neighborhood.

She eventually got married and adopted two daughters. This great-grandmother still plays the piano, enjoys knitting, and is very active in her church.

Ruthie's friends say she is a remarkable person. She helped start a new church in her community three years ago and still enjoys singing in what they call the Old Kids Choir.

2. Roll out the red carpet for the city of Holland tonight, it's the star in a new feature length documentary called "Wilderness to World Class."

The 80-minute documentary film has been in production for 15 months. It explores many themes that are shaped through interviews with a cross-section of 30 residents.

It's expected to have a shelf life of 10 to 15 years and is designed to be a resource for students, businesses, tourists, government and the community at large.

The free public showings will be held at 7 p.m. tonight, 4 and 7 Wednesday night at the Knickerbocker theater in downtown Holland.

3. Four professional sports teams in Detroit are asking for help getting license plates into production.

A bill introduced last February would allow the Red Wings, Pistons, Tigers, Lions and Michigan International Speedway logos on the plates.

If a driver picks one of those plates, the money raised would go towards the funds for each team.

The senate already passed the bill in April. The House has to pass it by Thursday, otherwise it'll have to wait until next year.

4. Whether it's sports gear, a baby doll or even a card with some cash, there's some major shipping deadlines to be aware of.

If people want the standard ground delivery, packages must be at the post office by Thursday.

FedEx has a Friday deadline for the same service.

With UPS, people have until Monday, December 18 for its 3-day select.

If people still need time to shop, the three major carriers will deliver closer to Christmas, but it'll cost more.

The last day to ship FedEx for a guaranteed Christmas delivery is December 21. Meanwhile the post office and UPS will give people until December 22.

5. Oreo is rolling out three new fan-created flavors in 2018

Cherry Cola, Kettle Corn, and Pina Colada Oreos will be on the shelves in May.

The three flavors are the winners of the #MyOreoCreations Contest.

Fans will then cast votes to determine which of the three creations will be declared the ultimate victor.

Oreo announced the contest in June promising a cool $500,000 to the winning submission.