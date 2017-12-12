Snow, low visibility lead to few crashes on I-94

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police said snow and low visibility were the main factors behind a few crashes on I-94 near Exit 56. The crashes happened just after 1 p.m. with semi trucks and other vehicles colliding into one another.

“I don’t know whose fault it was or anything like that,” said Cody Davison, a truck driver from Minnesota who was involved in a crash. “It just kind of happened. It was one of those things where when it’s happening, it seems like it’s slow and then afterwards, all of a sudden it was over in a second.”

Police reduced traffic on I-94 to one lane. They cleaned up the wrecks within an hour and reported no injuries. Davison recommended that drivers take it slow.

“Try not to make sudden lane changes if you can avoid it, especially for trucks on the road,” said Davison. “We take a lot longer to stop. Right now with that load I weigh about 76,000 pounds. Going about 35 to 40 mph on these roads, it will take me about 3 football fields to stop.”