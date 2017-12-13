School Closings and Cancellations

Boil water advisory issued for area near Wyoming water main break

Posted 3:42 PM, December 13, 2017

WYOMING, Mich. – Two Wyoming neighborhoods are being advised to boil their drinking water after a major water main broke Tuesday.

The break happened at the intersection of 44th Street and Burlingame Avenue SW. 44th Street has been closed between Burlingame and Oriole SW.

Neighborhoods on portions of R W Berends Drive Access, Woods Trail Drive and Ridge Lane are being advised to boil their drinking water for one minute before consuming because water pressure dropped when the break occurred.

The city is working to get pressure restored and to get the line repaired.

