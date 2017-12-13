Dane Cook and more coming to Soaring Eagle Casino in 2018

With Christmas and New Year's Eve just a couple weeks away, Soaring Eagle WAterpark and Hotel is cramming in as many events as possible for people to enjoy. Plus, they just announced a bunch of performances at the casino from after the holidays leading into 2018.
Check out the lineup:
December 15: Terry Fator
December 15 & 16: Winter Wonderland Weekend
December 17: Brenda Lee: The Lady, The Legend
December 18 & 19: Giving and Swimming
December 22 & 23: Happy Holidays! Weekend
December 27: Rodney Carrington
December 28: Rick Springfield
December 29: Theory of a Deadman
December 29 & 30: Happy New Year! Weekend
December 30: Boys II Men
December 31: New Year's Eve Celebration
December 31: Grand Gatsby New Year
January 3-7: WBPA Grand Slam Event
January 20: Gabriel Iglesias
January 26: Jake Owen
March 31: Dane Cook
For more information or to make a reservation, call 1-877-2EAGLE2.