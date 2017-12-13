School Closings and Cancellations

Dane Cook and more coming to Soaring Eagle Casino in 2018

Posted 11:10 AM, December 13, 2017, by

With Christmas and New Year's Eve just a couple weeks away, Soaring Eagle WAterpark and Hotel is cramming in as many events as possible for people to enjoy. Plus, they just announced a bunch of performances at the casino from after the holidays leading into 2018.

Check out the lineup:

December 15: Terry Fator

December 15 & 16: Winter Wonderland Weekend

December 17: Brenda Lee: The Lady, The Legend

December 18 & 19: Giving and Swimming

December 22 & 23: Happy Holidays! Weekend

December 27: Rodney Carrington

December 28: Rick Springfield 

December 29: Theory of a Deadman

December 29 & 30: Happy New Year! Weekend

December 30: Boys II Men

December 31: New Year's Eve Celebration

December 31: Grand Gatsby New Year

January 3-7: WBPA Grand Slam Event

January 20: Gabriel Iglesias

January 26: Jake Owen

March 31: Dane Cook

For more information or to make a reservation, call 1-877-2EAGLE2.

