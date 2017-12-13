× Frontier Airlines starts flights to and from Orlando, Florida

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – It might not have been the greatest day to fly from Florida to Grand Rapids, but Frontier Airlines made its first return trip Wednesday.

Frontier Airlines began four weekly nonstop flights from Gerald R. Ford International Airport to Orlando International Airport today. The airline is also making three weekly nonstop flights from GFIA to Fort Myers, Florida. The airline is adding four weekly nonstop flights to Denver starting April 8.

Orlando is the number one market for nonstop service from Grand Rapids with an estimated 200 passengers per day each way. Denver is a top five market for Grand Rapids.

Frontier previously served Grand Rapids from 2010 to 2013.