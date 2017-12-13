School Closings and Cancellations

Shots fired at Penn State satellite campus, coroner at scene

Posted 5:21 PM, December 13, 2017, by

MONACA, Pa. (AP) — Officials say shots have been fired near a dining hall at a Penn State satellite campus near Pittsburgh and a coroner is at the scene.

Penn State Beaver issued an alert just before 4 p.m. Wednesday that shots were fired, adding that the situation is contained and they say there is “no threat at this time.” It asks students and faculty to avoid the Student Union building and food services area.

Center Township police say a coroner is at the scene, but couldn’t give details about any deaths.

The campus will be closed until further notice.

No other details were immediately available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s