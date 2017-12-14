Best. Pageant. Ever. Watch as pre-school brawl breaks out over ‘Baby Jesus’

WHITE PINE, Tenn – An all-out pre-school brawl broke out over Baby Jesus at a Tennessee church’s Christmas pageant – and it just might be the cutest pageant you’ve ever seen.

Two-year-old Teegan Benson was playing the role of the sheep in First Baptist Church of White Pine’s nativity scene. As the children’s choir was singing “Away in a Manger,” Teegan decided it was time to dance with the baby doll playing Jesus, so she grabbed the baby and starting busting some moves.

However, the 3-year-old playing Mary took great exception to her child being taken out of his bed. Like any good new mom, she got up and rescued her “son.”

But Teegan wanted that doll, so she grabbed it back.

And thus started the great “Toddler Nativity Brawl of 2017.”

If you listen carefully to the video that Teegan’s mom posted on Facebook, you can hear the congregation cracking up. In the post her mom said:

My little sheep took the baby Jesus, breaking all the rules leaving poor little Mary no choice but to take action! Momma to the rescue tried her best to protect her baby at all costs. Definitely a program I will remember. LOVE these kiddos and my church family! Laughed so hard I cried!

Peace on earth…good will toward…toddlers. Thanks for the laugh, little ones!