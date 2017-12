Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The City of Grand Rapids kicked off construction Thursday on a new biodigester and sludge treatment system.

The new $38 million waste-to-energy facility will be at the Environmental Services Department's Water Resource Recovery Facility.

The biodigester project will also benefit other West Michigan communities that use the facility, including Walker, Kentwood, Cascade Township, Gaines Township and Wright Township, amongst others.