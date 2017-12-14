Fish Lad offers unique seafood spread for your next holiday gathering

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hosting a holiday get-together, or need to bring something to the work potluck? Fish Lads provides more modern and unique platters that will be the hit of the party.

Founder and owner Jeff Butzow, bought in a few trays for the Morning Mix to sample.

Fish Lads holiday trays are perfect for busy people who don't have time to prepare for the holidays. Many of their trays include fish, seafood, beef, and a variety of fresh dips.

The trays are customizable, so it's a great way for people to sample items they may not be familiar with or have always wanted to try. Order trays 24 hours in advance to ensure the order will be ready in time for the party.

Fish Lads is located at Kingma's Market in Ada. To order, call (616)-682-5171 or stop in at 444 Ada Drive.