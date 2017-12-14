Holiday drink recipes you need to try; Cider, hot chocolate, and spirits

Take the traditional holiday flavors of cranberries or hot chocolate and give them an extra kick with a great cocktail recipe!
Todd took a trip to the Culinary Institute of Michigan to meet three students and plenty of spirits to make a lot of special holiday drinks that you can make at home.
Rosemary Infused Eggnog
Ingredients
- Eggnog
- 1 cup Whole Milk
- 1/2 cup Heavy Cream
- 2 Egg Yolks
- 2 Egg Whites
- 3 Tbsp. and 1/2 Tbsp. Granulated Sugar
- 1/2 tsp. and 1/4 tsp. Nutmeg
- 1 1/4 oz. Bourbon Whiskey
- 1 Rosemary, small sprig for garnish
- Rosemary Simple Syrup
- 1/4 cup Water
- 1/4 cup Granulated Sugar
- 2 Tbsp. Rosemary, minced
Directions
- In a small saucepan, combine ¼ cup of water and ¼ cup of sugar as well as the minced rosemary and stir until sugar starts to dissolve. Heat over low until the liquid starts to bubble and slowly simmer for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and strain, reserve for later in the recipe.
- Meanwhile, gather and measure all remaining ingredients.
- Starting with a medium mixing bowl, whisk the egg yolks and 3 Tbsp. of sugar until the yolks lighten in color and turn frothy.
- In a separate, smaller mixing bowl, whisk the whites until foamy, add 1/2 Tbsp. of sugar and continue whisking until stiff peaks form meaning that they stand on their own. Move to the refrigerator until needed. Be sure to use a new whisk for the whites because any yolk will prevent the whites from whipping.
- Add the cold milk, cream, in with the yolks, whisk until incorporated. Next, add the bourbon and nutmeg and whisk until incorporated again.
- Add the egg whites into this new mixture and softly whisk until everything is combined. Transfer to glasses for service, garnish with a small sprig of rosemary and a sprinkle of nutmeg.
Gingerbread Syrup
Ingredients
- 1 cup Water
- 1 cup Brown Sugar
- 1 Tbsp. Molasse
- 1 tsp. Cloves, ground
- 1 tsp. Allspice Berries, ground
- 1/2 tsp. Black Peppercorns, ground
- 1 tsp. Nutmeg, freshly ground
- 2-3 Tbsp Ginger, ground
- 1 Tbsp. Cinnamon, ground
Directions:
- In a heat safe bowl, combine all the dry ingredients.
- Bring the water and molasses to a boil in a small sauce pan and then pour over the dry ingredients. Stir until the sugar has dissolved.
- Cover the hot syrup and cool it to room temperature.
- Strain the syrup through a very fine mesh strainer to remove any spice debris.
- Once strained, the syrup is ready to use, it may be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to a month. Try adding it to everything from coffee, tea, whipped cream, or pancakes.
Gingerbread Hot Chocolate
Ingredients:
- 2 Tbsp. Cocoa Powder, unsweetened
- 1/2 Tbsp. Granulated Sugar
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 1 cup Whole Milk
- 1/4 tsp. Vanilla Extract
- 2 Tbsp. Gingerbread Syrup (see above for recipe)
Directions:
- In a small saucepan, whisk together the cocoa powder, sugar, and salt until well combined. Add a couple splashes of milk and mix until sugar and cocoa powder is dissolved or a paste with no lumps forms. Add remaining milk, vanilla extract, and gingerbread syrup.
- Heat until milk begins to steam, or small bubbles begin to form around the edges. Watch this closely to help avoid burning your delicious hot chocolate.
Christmas Mock-jito
Ingredients:
- 3 oz. Sprite
- 4 oz. Cranberry Juice
- 1 oz. Cranberry Simple Syrup
- 3 Lime Wedges
- 5 Mint Leaves
- Garnish
- Granulated Sugar
- Red food coloring (for sugar)
- Simple Syrup
- Lime Wheel
- Cranberries
Directions:
- Color and mix the granulated sugar with red food coloring until it is a dark color. Be sure that you are not using red food coloring gel.
- Lightly coat the rim of the Collins glass with simple syrup and use the red granulated sugar.
- Stir sprite and cranberry juice into a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Do not shake!
- Before pouring, place sliced lime wedges and 2 mint leaves into the glass and muddle them to bring out the flavors.
- Pour the mixed sprite, simple syrup, and cranberry juice into the Collins glass.
- Garnish with lime wheel, while being careful with the sugar garnish. Top with cranberries.
Cranberry Syrup
Ingredients:
- 1 cup fresh (or thawed previously frozen) Cranberries
- 1 cup Boiling Water
- 1 cup Cane Sugar
- In a small mixing bowl, crush the cranberries and cover with boiling water for 5 minutes.
- Strain the liquid into a small sauce pan.
- Reheat liquid to a simmer and slowly add sugar while stirring continuously.
- Once sugar has been completely dissolved, cool and store in a squeeze bottle or storage container and refrigerate until use.
Santa's Little Helper
Ingredients
- 2 oz. Gin
- 1/2 oz. Lime Juice
- 1 1/2 oz Cranberry Syrup (see above for recipe)
- 3 oz. Sprakling Wine
- 1 Lemon Twist
- 4 sugared Cranberries
Directions:
- Combine the gin, lime juice, and cranberry simple syrup in a cocktail shaker with 1 cup of ice, and shake.
- Strain into a champagne flute.
- Pour 3 oz Sparkling Wine (Prosecco suggested) down inside of glass and stir gently.
- Garnish with a lemon twist and four sugared cranberries on a pick.
Salted Caramel Cider
Ingredients:
- 6 oz. Apple Cider
- 4 cups Cider
- 1 tsp. Cinnamon
- 1/4 cup Caramel
- Whipped Cream
- Caramel Drizzle
- Coarse Salt
Directions:
- Combine all apple cider ingredients in sauce pan.
- Heat until boiling.
- Remove from heat and store in craft at bar
Serving directions:
- Fill mug almost full of cider.
- Top with whipped cream.
- Drizzle with caramel.
- Sprinkle with salt.
Apple Hazelnut Cider
Ingredients:
- 8 medium diced apples
- 4 Tbsp. Ground Cinnamon
- 1 cup Brown Sugar
- 8 Whole Cloves
- 1/2 cup Apple Cider Vinegar
- 4 cup Water
- 3 oz. Hazelnut Syrup
- 1 1/2 oz. Applejack Brandy (optional)
Directions:
- Peel, core, and medium dice Granny Smith Apples. To preserve the color, soak the apple in cold water and lemon juice until ready to use. 1cp water to 1 Tbsp. lemon juice.
- In a large sauce pan, reduce the apples, spices, vinegar together to a thick consistency.
- Add the water and bring to a boil for 5 minutes.
- Strain the cider and stir in the Hazelnut Syrup. (The apple mix can be saved to puree for a spread for Apple Butter or an Apple Jam/Jelly).
- The cider can be served hot or iced.
- Garnish with Sliced Apples.
Ginger Cider
Ingredients
- 3 oz. Apple Cider
- ½ oz. Coconut Syrup
- ¼ oz. Caramel Syrup
- 1 oz. Michigan Dew Vodka
- 1 ½ oz. Brix Ginger Beer Soda
- ½ oz. Chambord
- Garnish
- 3 Candied Ginger pieces
- 1 Lime Wheel
Ingredients:
- In a shaker filled with ice, shake the first 4 ingredients together for 10 seconds.
- Strain into a stemless wine glass filled with ice.
- Add the Brix Ginger Beer Soda.
- Slow pour the Chambord into the middle of the drink, it should settle right at the bottom of the glass, creating an Ombre effect.
- Add the garnish and serve!
All drink recipes owned and provided by the Culinary Institute of Michigan.