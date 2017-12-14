× Meeting local needs, city opens new downtown parking lot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Those who regularly visit downtown Grand Rapids may have had trouble finding a place to part, to continue its initiative to meet the community’s needs the city introduced the new McConnell Ionia Surface Parking Lot.

“We are pleased to celebrate the opening of this new lot as we work together as a community to meet the parking needs of our downtown businesses and their employees as well as residents and visitors,” Mayor Rosalynn Bliss said. “This is just one solution as we expand mobility options to ensure employees, residents and visitors can choose the method of travel that fits their budget and lifestyle.

“We recognize that parking options are needed, and we are committed to working with our partners to find both short- and long-term solutions.”

The parking lot, located by the Downtown Market, is a partnership with Mobile GR. The monthly rate for the lot is $86, but visitors can also use the lot for $1.25 per half hour.

The lot adds approximately 300 new spaces.

The Mobile GR Commission on Thursday is discussing another location to for additionally parking. The commission will look at potentially investing in a parking ramp located near the Grand Rapids Public Library. The space could add approximately 360 more parking spaces for the downtown community.