MSP gives guidance for emergency kits for vehicles this winter

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Michigan State Police are reminding people to be prepared for the worst when out on the roads this winter.

We’ve already had one multi-vehicle crash on I-94 and we are only in December. Police suggest having an emergency kit in their vehicles during the winter. If you are in a crash, you may find yourself stranded for anywhere from five minutes to an hour.

Police recommend you have some jumper cables, a flashlight and warm blankets in a box in your car. Make sure the flashlight has good batteries or you have some spares.

Police say that sometimes when people are on the roads heading to the gym or just making a grocery run, they may not be properly dressed for the cold. They recommend if you do that type of thing, to keep some winter clothing in your car. Snacks are also always good to have around.

You’ll also want to make sure your cell phone is fully charged.