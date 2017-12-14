× PBS suspends distribution of Smiley show for misconduct

LOS ANGELES (AP) — PBS says it has indefinitely suspended distribution of Tavis Smiley’s talk show after an independent investigation uncovered “multiple, credible allegations” of misconduct by its host.

PBS said in a statement Wednesday it had engaged an outside law firm to investigate “troubling allegations” against the host. It said it interviewed witnesses and Smiley and uncovered charges of conduct “that is inconsistent with the values and standards of PBS.”

A representative for PBS declined to specify the nature of the allegations against Smiley.

In a statement Wednesday on Facebook, Smiley said he has never “groped, coerced or inappropriately exposed myself to any workplace colleague” in a 30-year broadcast career. He said PBS declined to identify his accusers in an interview with him.

His nightly program has aired on PBS since 2004.