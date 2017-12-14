School Event Cancellations

States warming up net neutrality lawsuits

Posted 2:47 PM, December 14, 2017, by

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 14: Rally organizers carry away props following a protest outside the Federal Communication Commission building against the end of net neutralityrules December 14, 2017 in Washington, DC. Lead by FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, the commission is expected to do away with Obama Administration rules that prevented internet service providers from creating different levels of service and blocking or promoting individual companies and organizations on their systems. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — State attorneys general are now threatening lawsuits against the federal government’s repeal of “net neutrality” rules.

New York’s attorney general says he’ll lead a multistate lawsuit to stop the Federal Communications Commission’s rollback of rules that guaranteed equal access to the internet. Democrat Eric Schneiderman has been investigating fake public comments submitted to the FCC during the net neutrality comment process.

Schneiderman says his analysis shows 2 million comments stole the identities of real Americans, including dead people and children.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, a Republican, said at a July FCC meeting that the raw number of comments wasn’t as important as the substance of issues raised

The Washington state attorney general has likewise vowed to sue over net neutrality.

