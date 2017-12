GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – We’ve made it almost a day without a winter weather advisory. That is about to end.

The National Weather Service is issuing a Winter Weather Advisory starting at 1:00 a.m. Friday and lasting until 4:00 p.m. Friday for a possible 2-4 inches of snow.

The counties in the advisory are Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, Muskegon, Ottawa, Kent, Allegan and Barry.

The snow is expected to make the Friday morning commute a slow and slippery one again.