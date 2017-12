Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 17 - The most beloved Christmas movie of all-time, becomes the season's biggest television event.

A Christmas Story - Live airs on FOX 17, Sunday, December 17 at 7:00 p.m. The musical stars Maya Rudolph, Matthew Broderick and Andy Walken.

The live broadcast will also include a live commercial featuring Hugh Jackman performing a song from his new movie, The Greatest Showman.