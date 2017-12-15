Dancing with the Local Stars celebrates 10 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Women's Division Chamber of Commerce is bringing back "Dancing with the Local Stars" for its tenth year. This will be a reunion celebration featuring 56 community stars along with 12 pro dancers.

All proceeds will support local food pantries and food programs in Muskegon County along with surrounding areas. Over the past nine years, this event has raised more than $755,000.

Dates for this reunion event are set for Feb. 16-17 and Feb. 22-24 at the Holiday Inn & Conference Center Downtown Muskegon. To get your tickets starting on Jan. 2, simply go to womensdivision.org.