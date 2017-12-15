GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- Some of the FOX 17 morning crew makes gingerbread houses and Davis has a birthday message for Deanna's mother.
Dec. 15, 2017: Friday Funnies
-
Man dies after massive Grand Haven fire
-
More snow ahead this week
-
Snow chances remain through Saturday morning
-
Morning Buzz for Tuesday, December 6
-
Watch for slick roads in the morning
-
-
Morning Mix Moments
-
Grand Rapids Griffins show off championship rings
-
Halloween snowflakes not so scary
-
Driver dies in crash into tree
-
Give thanks for a whiter smile with Power Swabs
-
-
Search for Ana Carrillo continues Thursday
-
Morning Mix Moments
-
First measurable snow on the way for some