Hudsonville girls improve to 5-0

Posted 11:24 PM, December 15, 2017, by , Updated at 12:16AM, December 16, 2017

HUDSONVILLE, Mich--- Unity Christian hosted Hudsonville in the Salad Bowl Classic. The Eagles remain unbeaten and improve to 5-0 as they win this one 56-32.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s