MONTAGUE, Mich. – The Muskegon County Sheriff is asking for help in finding the suspect who robbed a Montague grocery store Wednesday night.

The robbery happened at Wayne’s Food Mart on Old 31 about 9:00 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect is described as a white man, about six feet tall, weighing between 250 and 300 pounds. He was wearing a mask and carried a handgun.

Anyone with information should call the Muskegon County Sheriff at 231-724-7126 or Silent Observer at 231-72-CRIME.