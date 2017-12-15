NFL Viewing Guide Week 15 – Lions take on the Bears on Saturday

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 10: Theo Riddick #25 of the Detroit Lions runs into the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on December 10, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. The Lions won 24-21. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

FOX 17 – Holiday scheduling is underway with the NFL and the TV networks and the Detroit Lions get some prime time on Saturday this week.

The Lions host division rival Chicago at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The game will air on the NFL Network with Mike Tirico and Kurt Warner on the call. The game is the first of a Saturday doubleheader with the L.A. Chargers taking on the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:30 p.m.

That opens up the FOX 17 airwaves on Sunday to show the Green Bay Packers visiting the Carolina Panthers in a matchup that has playoff implications. The game is at 1:00 p.m. and gets the main Fox broadcasting team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.

CBS gets the doubleheader this week and our market gets our fourth NFC North participant as the Cincinnati Bengals visit the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 p.m.  The 4:25 p.m. national game features the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

There will be Saturday games next week as well, along with two Monday games.

