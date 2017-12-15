Snow chances remain through Saturday morning

Posted 9:40 AM, December 15, 2017

 

WEST MICHIGAN- A heavy burst of snow toward the tail end of our commute has made for some very treacherous conditions on the roadway so far.

The more moderate bands will continue through the lunch hour, but then we're expecting to see a few lake effect snow showers the rest of the day.

More snow develops later on tonight with some light snow showers this evening.  They will be scattered tonight into the early morning hours tomorrow.

Light snow showers will be into the Grand Rapids area by 7 AM tomorrow, but that will be the end of it as they're out of here by late morning.

Snowfall totals by Saturday morning will range anywhere from 1-4 inches, with higher amounts along I-96 as lake enhanced snow bands provide higher totals in isolated areas.

