You can now get McDonald’s delivered

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — McDonald’s and UberEATS have partnered up to launch a new delivery service from more than 80 restaurants across the state including 22 in Grand Rapids.

“We want to raise the bar on everything we do for our customers and make it as easy as possible for them to enjoy their favorites from McDonald’s on their schedules,” said Tony Castillo, McDonald’s owner and operator in Grand Rapids.

You can place your order on your cell phone using the UberEATS app or the website using the same account you use to order an Uber ride. You will just have to pay the usual UberEATS fee each time your order for using the service.

New UberEATS customers can get $5 off their first McDonald’s delivery order by using the coupon code MICHIGANMCDS.

The ‘McDelivery’ service begins Friday, December 14.