You can now get McDonald’s delivered
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — McDonald’s and UberEATS have partnered up to launch a new delivery service from more than 80 restaurants across the state including 22 in Grand Rapids.
“We want to raise the bar on everything we do for our customers and make it as easy as possible for them to enjoy their favorites from McDonald’s on their schedules,” said Tony Castillo, McDonald’s owner and operator in Grand Rapids.
You can place your order on your cell phone using the UberEATS app or the website using the same account you use to order an Uber ride. You will just have to pay the usual UberEATS fee each time your order for using the service.
New UberEATS customers can get $5 off their first McDonald’s delivery order by using the coupon code MICHIGANMCDS.
The ‘McDelivery’ service begins Friday, December 14.
Below is a list of participating McDonald’s restaurants in Grand Rapids:
415 28TH ST SE GRAND RAPIDS MI 49548 417 MICHIGAN AVENUE GRAND RAPIDS MI 49503-3316 5105 28TH STREET SE GRAND RAPIDS MI 49512 531 68TH ST SW GRAND RAPIDS MI 49548 1246 LEONARD ST NE GRAND RAPIDS MI 49505 1130 W FULTON ST GRAND RAPIDS MI 49504-6117 1240 S DIVISION GRAND RAPIDS MI 49508 1100 W LEONARD GRAND RAPIDS MI 49504 6095 KALAMAZOO ST GRAND RAPIDS MI 49508-7017 2980 44TH STREET GRANDVILLE MI 49418 160 CHICAGO DR JENISON MI 49428-9357 2824 28TH ST SE KENTWOOD MI 49508 1700 44TH ST SE KENTWOOD MI 49508-5004 4315 LAKE MICHIGAN DR WALKER MI 49534 3030 WALKER AVE WALKER MI 49504 2652 ALPINE AVE WALKER MI 49504-1963 3873 S DIVISION ST WYOMING MI 49548-3251 2727 28TH ST SW WYOMING MI 49509-2109 1115 CHICAGO DR SW WYOMING MI 49519 1221 28TH ST SW WYOMING MI 49509-2701 920 W 44TH ST WYOMING MI 49509-4416 5631 BYRON CENTER AVE WYOMING MI 49418