Erin Brockovich makes appearance in Comstock Park to address water contamination

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. -- Environmental activist Erin Brockovich made a stop in West Michigan on Saturday to encourage residents affected by contaminated water to join a class action lawsuit.

The suit is being litigated by Weitz & Luxenberg, Miller Law, and Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP. In an open meeting, representatives from these firms say they are after money from these companies that are responsible for the dumping.

But will a big check from Wolverine Worldwide, 3M and Waste Management make this issue go away? Watch the video above for Erin Brockovich's response.