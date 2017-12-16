Erin Brockovich makes appearance in Comstock Park to address water contamination

Posted 10:52 PM, December 16, 2017, by

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. -- Environmental activist Erin Brockovich  made a stop in West Michigan on Saturday to encourage residents affected by contaminated water to join a class action lawsuit.

The suit is being litigated by Weitz & Luxenberg, Miller Law, and Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP. In an open meeting, representatives from these firms say they are after money from these companies that are responsible for the dumping.

But will a big check from Wolverine Worldwide, 3M and Waste Management make this issue go away?  Watch the video above for Erin Brockovich's response.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s