Erin Brokovich to host town hall over contaminated water concerns

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Environmental activist Erin Brockovich is expected to be in West Michigan Saturday to host a town hall surrounding contaminated water concerns in Northern Kent County.

Brockovich will speak with residents about the PFA’s found in water following dumping by shoemaker Wolverine Worldwide.

Lawyers behind a class action lawsuit against the company are also expected to attend the town hall which is set for Saturday at 2 p.m. inside the gym of Comstock Park High School, 150 6 Mile Rd. NE.