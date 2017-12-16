Erin Brokovich to host town hall over contaminated water concerns

Posted 3:45 AM, December 16, 2017

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Environmental activist Erin Brockovich is expected to be in West Michigan Saturday to host a town hall surrounding contaminated water concerns in Northern Kent County.

Brockovich will speak with residents about the PFA’s found in water following dumping by shoemaker Wolverine Worldwide.

Lawyers behind a class action lawsuit against the company are also expected to attend the town hall which is set for Saturday at 2 p.m. inside the gym of Comstock Park High School, 150 6 Mile Rd. NE.

 

