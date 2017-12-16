Holland Police warn of suspicious vehicle near school

Holland police unit side

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Police Department has issued the following Safety Reminder:

“We recently received another report of a suspicious vehicle around Holland High School which is of concern. There was not a crime committed, however the drivers actions were suspicious enough for us to send out another reminder for kids to be cautious and practice safe habits while walking.

Suspicious Vehicle Description: Black Jeep Cherokee (SUV), older, with partial plate of “DEQ”.

We have no further information to release at this time.”

