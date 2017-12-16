Husband being questioned in wife’s suspicious death

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A man was taken in for questioning after police say they found his wife  dead with a number of cuts to her body.

Kentwood Police say they were called to the 3300 block of Pine Meadow Avenue for a domestic assault Friday around 4:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 21-year-old female with several lacerations to her body.

She died at the scene from her injuries.

Detectives are calling the woman’s death suspicious.

No charges have been filed in the case and no names have been released.

