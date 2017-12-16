× Police: Suspect wanted in Galesburg bank robbery

GALESBURG, Mich. — Police say they are asking for help in locating a suspect after a bank robbery late Saturday morning.

It happened around 11:45 a.m. at the PNC bank located in Galesburg.

According to the Kalamazoo Sheriff’s Office, a male suspect implied he had a weapon and demanded money from the teller.

The suspect reportedly ran out of the building and got into a grey or silver van with an unknown driver at the wheel. Police report the van was spotted in the parking lot prior to the alleged robbery.

The suspect was described as a slender while male, in his forties and stands between 5’ll and 6’01.

Anyone with information should call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8821.