The Warriors won 65-26.
Davenport Men Fall to Wayne State
-
Ferris State Shuts Out Davenport
-
Ferris State Wins 5th Straight
-
Split Senate votes to let charter schools get regional taxes
-
GVSU takes ‘Battle of the Valley’s’ 34-6
-
Davenport Men Win 110-80
-
-
Ferris State wins big on homecoming
-
Police ID man killed in crash with garbage truck
-
Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin push minimum wage hike in Michigan
-
Detroit mayor: ‘Lack of respect’ from state police director
-
Former Allendale QB steps up at Davenport
-
-
Report: Detroit’s gun ownership rate lower than rural areas
-
Great Lakes EMS Academy helps students find their passion for saving lives
-
Funding at risk for children’s health insurance, clinics