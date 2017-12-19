11-year-old handcuffed by officers, NAACP calling for full internal investigation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Honestie Hodges, 11, was handcuffed by Grand Rapids Police Department officers during an incident, now the NAACP in Grand Rapids is calling on the department to hold a full internal investigation.
The NAACP plans to hold a press conference on Tuesday at 11 a.m. on the steps of the Grand Rapids City Hall steps.
The group is asking for the department to release all the body camera footage from the incident and for the city to pay for culturally competent counseling for Hodges and her family.
Saying that the officers violated Hodges’ Fourth Amendement, the NAACP is also requesting to have a conversation with GRPD and The Police Officer’s Association to work on a path forward and a way to unify the community.
Old Bob
The NAACP would better serve the people they represent if they would encourage them to respect others and stop looking for things to cry about.
Dimitry
No innocent child should be handcuffed for no good reason, this is a traumatizing event for this little girl. So sad. Fire the cops who did it, they can’t handle the job obviously.
ok
it started way before this ever happened …
RG
Culturally competent counseling? What is that? Is that where black live matter teach people to hate police?
Jack Offer
Now the Police can get cultural community based training from Black Lives Matter.
Evac
After watching the footage, the cops acted appropriately. I’m not someone who thinks cops are all angels but I’m satisfied with how they handled this situation. They were securing the scene of an attempted murder suspect. Were the cuffs necessary? Maybe not. Were these officers respectful to the girl and her mother? Absolutely yes. I think the problem here is an NAACP head who’s looking to perpetuate the racial division for his own benefit, and a two faced police chief who doesn’t seem like he even wants to be here.
Old Bob
Could not agree more