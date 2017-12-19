× 11-year-old handcuffed by officers, NAACP calling for full internal investigation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Honestie Hodges, 11, was handcuffed by Grand Rapids Police Department officers during an incident, now the NAACP in Grand Rapids is calling on the department to hold a full internal investigation.

The NAACP plans to hold a press conference on Tuesday at 11 a.m. on the steps of the Grand Rapids City Hall steps.

The group is asking for the department to release all the body camera footage from the incident and for the city to pay for culturally competent counseling for Hodges and her family.

Saying that the officers violated Hodges’ Fourth Amendement, the NAACP is also requesting to have a conversation with GRPD and The Police Officer’s Association to work on a path forward and a way to unify the community.