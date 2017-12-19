Cause of death for two Grand Rapids men still to be determined

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The cause of deaths of two men over the weekend is still undetermined.

Grand Rapids Police say that Christopher Luster, 41, and Kenneth Johnson, 26, were found dead in their home in the 1200 block of Quarry NW over the weekend. Luster was Johnson’s uncle and they both lived in the home.

Police say that no signs of trauma were found on the two men. Tuesday, police said that Grand Rapids Fire crews performed air quality tests at the home and determined that the scene was safe for responders. They say carbon monoxide poisoning cannot be ruled out yet, but the scene was safe.

Investigators are still waiting for toxicology reports before issuing a cause of death.