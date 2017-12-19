Coldest air of the season for Christmas Week

West Michigan – After a break from the cold air and snow, get ready for another blast from the Arctic.

The 6-10 Day Forecast shows below normal temperatures expected for a good portion of the country. The forecast is valid from Dec. 25 to Dec. 29. The center of the cold air is over the Northern Plains and Great Lakes. Only Florida and the Southwest are expected to see temperatures above normal.

Above is the forecast upper air pattern for Sunday evening. The flow at the jet stream level is directly from northern Canada and the Arctic.

A storm system will bring rain and falling temperatures for Saturday as the rain changes back to snow late. The exact track of the storm is unclear at this point, so snowfall amounts are not predictable.