Fire leaves family of 5 without a home days before Christmas

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- A West Michigan family is without a home and majority of their belongings only a few days before Christmas after an early morning fire.

Georgetown Township fire crews responded to a residential fire on Magnolia Drive around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officials are still investigating the cause, but believe it may be linked to the fireplace.

The community is making sure Justin and Alli Kemmerer and their three sons, ages 4 to 8, are taken care of, stepping up to organize fundraisers and donation drives.

“It’s one of those things it's like you lost everything and that’s hard, but it’s around Christmas and so they’re just talking about standing outside of their house as it’s on fire and they’re losing everything," said Matt Thompson, pastor of Redemption Church.

Thompson said the Kemmerer family are friends and members of his church.

“They got out safe and sound," said Kemmerer. "They have three little boys, so to get them out of the house and no one was hurt, no injuries, they’re looking at their family, we’re all here, and that’s most important.”

The Redemption Church is accepting donations at the church, with a list of items on their Facebook page. There has also been a GoFundMe account set up.

“Their boys, 8, 6, 4 years old," said Kemmerer. "We’ll take whatever. Boots, hats, gloves, coats, pants, shirts everything. Losing it all, they’re starting from scratch. We’re looking for whatever people are willing to donate.”

Thompson said any donations would be helpful during this tough time, knowing it's not easy for the family to ask for help.

“They love to serve, they love to give," said Thompson. "Even talking with them this morning, they were like, 'We’ll be fine, we’ll figure out'. I was like no, how can we come along side you, how can we encourage you, how can we bless during this time of need that you’re in.”