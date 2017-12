× Missing Kalamazoo woman found safe

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police have located Jodi Nicole Thomas, 21, who was last leaving church in the 3700 block of Mt. Olivet Road in Kalamazoo around noon on Sunday.

At approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday police received a tip about Thomas’ whereabouts, the caller said they saw her near the Pavilion Estates mobile home community.

Deputies responded to find Thomas walking in the roadway.

Thomas is reportedly in good condition and was reunited with her family.