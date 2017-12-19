NAACP calls for more action after police handcuff and detain 11-year-old girl

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The NAACP is calling for change in Grand Rapids law enforcement after video was released last week, showing an 11-year-old girl handcuffed and detained during an investigation.

Honestie Hodges, 11, was handcuffed and detained by officers while they were searching for a stabbing suspect, who was a 41-year-old white woman.

The NAACP President of Greater Grand Rapids called for the Grand Rapids Police Officer’s Association to “stop dividing a community that’s already divided.” He also calls for the full, uninterrupted release of the GRPD body camera footage of the incident.

We’ll have more from today’s events on FOX 17 News starting at 4:00 p.m.