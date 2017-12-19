NAACP calls for more action after police handcuff and detain 11-year-old girl

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The NAACP is calling for change in Grand Rapids law enforcement after video was released last week, showing an 11-year-old girl handcuffed and detained during an investigation.
Honestie Hodges, 11, was handcuffed and detained by officers while they were searching for a stabbing suspect, who was a 41-year-old white woman.
The NAACP President of Greater Grand Rapids called for the Grand Rapids Police Officer’s Association to “stop dividing a community that’s already divided.” He also calls for the full, uninterrupted release of the GRPD body camera footage of the incident.
