NAACP calls for more action after police handcuff and detain 11-year-old girl

Posted 3:52 PM, December 19, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The NAACP is calling for change in Grand Rapids law enforcement after video was released last week, showing an 11-year-old girl handcuffed and detained during an investigation.

Honestie Hodges, 11, was handcuffed and detained by officers while they were searching for a stabbing suspect, who was a 41-year-old white woman.

The NAACP President of Greater Grand Rapids called for the Grand Rapids Police Officer’s Association to “stop dividing a community that’s already divided.”  He also calls for the full, uninterrupted release of the GRPD body camera footage of the incident.



 

