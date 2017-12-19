Operation C.A.R.E. shows fewer deaths on Michigan Roadways

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The latest Operation C.A.R.E. weekend is in the books, and the results are encouraging.

Just three people lost their lives in three separate traffic accidents on Michigan roadways this past weekend. That’s down from seven fatalities last year at this same approximate time.

The latest Operation C.A.R.E. weekend ran from Friday morning, December 15th through Sunday night, December 17th. The traffic safety initiative is held during several periods throughout the year, usually on or before busy holiday travel weekends.

“What we do for Operation C.A.R.E. is we take all of our non-essential work, non-essential paperwork or non-essential follow-up or any kind of civil cases we’re working on, we put those all on the back shelf and focus all of our efforts on traffic enforcement on freeways and major trunklines,” said Lt. Chris McIntire of the Michigan State Police Post in Rockford. “We can have the maximum number of troopers out there to hopefully keep people slow, or slower anyway, and get them to their destinations safer.”

The goal of Operation C.A.R.E. is to crack down on driving while impaired, distracted driving, and other dangerous behavior that can lead to serious injury or death on Michigan roads.