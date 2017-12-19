Sparta producer recalls four kinds of apples

SPARTA, Mich. – A Kent County produce company is recalling four kinds of apples because they may be contaminated with Listeria.

Jack Brown Produce of Sparta says that apples processed and shipped by one of their suppliers, Nyblad Orchards between December 11 through December 16, may have been contaminated. The recall covers Gala, Fuji, Honeycrisp and Golden Delicious Apples.

The apples were distributed through retails stores in Michigan, Georgia, Missouri, Indiana and Ohio under the “Apple Ridge” brand. The products recalled are:

Honeycrisp apples in 2 lbs. clear plastic bags

Gala, Fuji and Golden Delicious apples in 3 lbs. clear plastic bags

Fuji and Gala apples in 5 lbs. red-netted mesh bags

Gala, Fuji and Honeycrisp apples that were tray-packed and individually sold

The lot numbers on the bag label or the bag clip are:

Fuji: NOI 163, 165, 167, 169, 174

Honeycrisp: NOI 159, 160, 173

Golden Delicious: NOI 168

Gala: NOI 164, 166

Customers who bought the apples on or after December 11 should destroy the product and contact Jack Brown Produce for a refund at 1-800-348-0834.