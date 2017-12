× Two charged with bank robberies in Kalamazoo Co.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Two men have been charged with two bank robberies in the last week in Kalamazoo County.

Allen Francis Nutter, 56, was charged Tuesday with Bank Robbery. Donald William Guess, 45, was charged with being an accomplice.

The robberies happened on December 14 at the Comerica Bank in Kalamazoo and on December 16 at the PNC Bank is Oshtemo.

Both Nutter and Guess are being held on $10,000 bonds.