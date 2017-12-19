West MI CISMA fights to get rid of Hemlock Woolly Adelgid, an invasive species

Posted 12:51 PM, December 19, 2017, by , Updated at 12:50PM, December 19, 2017

In and around the greater Grand Rapids area, we're lucky to have a bounty of beautiful natural resources, which means everyone has to do their part to make sure those resources remain beautiful for generations to come.  One of those groups is called West Michigan CISMA, and they're fighting an invasive species that's hurting Hemlock trees in Ottawa County.

The invasive species is called Hemlock Woolly Adelgid, a small insect that only feeds on Hemlock trees. The insects kill the trees by infecting it with little white balls that look like cotton balls. Once infected, the tree will die in five to 10 years.

Leigh Ann went to Hemlock Crossing in Ottawa County to find out how these volunteers are helping to get rid of invasive species that are hurting West Michigan forest lands.

For more information about Michigan's parks and conservation efforts, visit hereformioutdoors.org.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s