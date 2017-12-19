West MI CISMA fights to get rid of Hemlock Woolly Adelgid, an invasive species

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In and around the greater Grand Rapids area, we're lucky to have a bounty of beautiful natural resources, which means everyone has to do their part to make sure those resources remain beautiful for generations to come. One of those groups is called West Michigan CISMA, and they're fighting an invasive species that's hurting Hemlock trees in Ottawa County.

The invasive species is called Hemlock Woolly Adelgid, a small insect that only feeds on Hemlock trees. The insects kill the trees by infecting it with little white balls that look like cotton balls. Once infected, the tree will die in five to 10 years.

Leigh Ann went to Hemlock Crossing in Ottawa County to find out how these volunteers are helping to get rid of invasive species that are hurting West Michigan forest lands.

For more information about Michigan's parks and conservation efforts, visit hereformioutdoors.org.