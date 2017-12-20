Grand Rapids Police release more footage after 11-year-old handcuffed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Grand Rapids Police on Wednesday released the remaining body camera footage of an 11-year-old girl being handcuffed at gunpoint as they searched for a stabbing suspect.

The newly released video comes the same day as the department wrapped up its internal investigation into the Dec. 6 incident.

Grand Rapids Police Chief David Rahinksy says no officers will be disciplined because they followed their training. But he also described this as a teachable moment, and said a change in policy is on the way bearing the 11-year-old's name.

Honestie Hodges was handcuffed as she left her Grand Rapids home with her aunt to go to the store. They didn't know that police were searching the area for a woman wanted in connection to a stabbing.

The additional video released on Wednesday shows different angles from different officers who responded to the scene.

"Well, we took a child into custody at gunpoint," Grand Rapids Officer Anthony Barberino said. "We're all going to be on the news now."

Honestie's mother Whitney, who was also detained, can be heard screaming in the background, upset, confused and concerned for her daughter.

"While the outcome was not something we want to replicate," Chief Rahinsky said, "we did not identify any violations of policy or procedure and the officers actions were consistent with their training."

Rahinksy said no formal discipline will result from the incident, but a change in policy will. It will be called the "Honestie Policy."

"We're going to be working on policies that affect children," Rahinksy said.

He said he'll request adding lieutenants to each shift who will train for cultural competency and de-escalation techniques. All sworn staff will train to handle scenarios involving children, and road patrol officers will have mandatory interaction with children on the community on a routine basis.

"It's been a trying ten days for the community," Rahinsky said. "It's been no less trying for the department. But I think in every crisis there's an opportunity, and that's how we're going to get stronger collectively."

The police department said it has offered counseling services to Honestie and her family following this incident. The stabbing suspect was eventually found at another nearby home and arrested.