Performers’ charter bus catches fire, cause unknown

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — While the South Bend Chamber Singers were inside the Peace Lutheran Church located on Blue Star Highway in South Haven Township, their charter bus caught fire.

The driver of the bus told police that he noticed the fire when he went to move the bus just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

He attempted to put out the fire with an extinguisher on the bus but was unsuccessful. The South Haven Area Emergency Services responded to the call and were able to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and no one was injured during this incident.