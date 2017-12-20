× Woman helps to keep the homeless warm

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich– For the second year in a row, a woman from Howard City has been collecting clothes, coats and other supplies to hand out to the homeless.

Shanna Kuiper says she and her daughters collected supplies for just a week last year, and couldn’t believe how fast they went. So this time around, they gathered even more to hand out.

“So we just kept doing it week by week, the churches, all of Sand Lake, my friends list got involved, started donating, and I get non-stop donations,” said Kuiper.

On Wednesday, Kuiper was joined by other volunteers who passed out supplies to those in need in Grand Rapids, including backpacks, gloves and hats. They also served up cups of hot chocolate for an extra treat.

“Just the joy they get out of getting a coat or a hat or gloves or even the hot chocolate the pure joy in them. They are very grateful,” Kuiper said. “They are always saying ‘God bless you’ and giving me hugs and they’re very, very grateful people.”

Kuiper is hoping to collect more supplies for another drive. If you’d like to get involved you can send an email to shannakuiper345@gmail.com.