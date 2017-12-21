1 killed, 1 injured in Kentwood crash

Posted 3:59 PM, December 21, 2017, by , Updated at 08:38PM, December 21, 2017

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A man was killed and another person was injured Thursday in a crash in Kentwood.

Police say a pick-up truck rear ended a car at about 1:50 p.m. in the 5300 block of Kalamazoo Avenue SE, south of 52nd Street.  Both vehicles then left the road and hit telephone poles, according to a release.

John David Wiechenthal, 39, of Kentwood, was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital, police said.

The other driver sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Kalamazoo Avenue was closed while officials investigated the crash but has since reopened.

