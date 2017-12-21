Candlelight vigil planned for Brison Ricker

Posted 3:55 PM, December 21, 2017, by

Preston and Brison Ricker

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. – The family of a boy fighting terminal brain cancer is holding a candlelight prayer vigil outside their home Friday evening.

The vigil for Brison Ricker will be from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Ricker’s home at 5370 Dio Drive in Cedar Springs.  Directions and instructions are on the RickerStrong Facebook page.

You might remember the story of Brison and Preston Ricker of Cedar Springs. The  brothers were diagnosed with cancer 11 months apart. Brison’s cancer is terminal and a Facebook post on December 19th said that his condition is deteriorating.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s