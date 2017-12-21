× Candlelight vigil planned for Brison Ricker

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. – The family of a boy fighting terminal brain cancer is holding a candlelight prayer vigil outside their home Friday evening.

The vigil for Brison Ricker will be from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Ricker’s home at 5370 Dio Drive in Cedar Springs. Directions and instructions are on the RickerStrong Facebook page.

You might remember the story of Brison and Preston Ricker of Cedar Springs. The brothers were diagnosed with cancer 11 months apart. Brison’s cancer is terminal and a Facebook post on December 19th said that his condition is deteriorating.