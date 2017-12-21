× Driver hospitalized after vehicle goes airborne, strikes tree in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Doctors at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital are treating a 25-year-old Grand Haven Township man for critical injuries suffered in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday night.

Investigators say Justin Carr’s vehicle crossed the center line on 144th Avenue near Buchanan Street just before 9 o’clock last night. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle veered into a ditch and then struck an embankment, causing it to go airborne and strike a tree. It then burst into flames.

Police say Carr was pinned in the wreckage for a short while, but was freed by a firefighter and a bystander who got him out of the vehicle before it was fully engulfed. The fire was later put out by firefighters.

The Sheriff’s Office says Carr was flown by Aero Med to the hospital with critical injuries. Investigators say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. However, they think Carr may not have been wearing a seat belt at the time. But they’re still investigating the incident.

Responding to the crash scene were members of the Sheriff’s Office, Robinson Township Fire Rescue, Grand Haven Township Fire Rescue, North Ottawa Ambulance and Aero Med.