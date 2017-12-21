FOX 17 Christmas Day TV Schedule

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 17 - Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are times best spent with family and our bosses agree, so we'll have some alternative programming for you coming up for your holiday.

First, Christmas Eve, Sunday, will be a normal day of FOX 17 Morning News, Detroit Lions football and all other normal programming, except the Diocese of Grand Rapids will air Christmas Eve Mass starting at 11:00 p.m.

Then, on Monday, Christmas Day, Mike Avery, Deanna Falzone, Garry Frank, Robb Westaby and the rest of the gang have Christmas Day off, so we will have for you a special, new, updated edition of the Yule Log, hosted by Floor Director Mike Davis. The day's schedule is:

4:30 a.m. - 6:30 a.m. Yule Log with Mike Davis

6:30 a.m. - 8:00 a.m. Christmas Eve Mass

8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. - Yule Log with Mike Davis

9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. - FOX 17 Beating the Odds Special (instead of The Morning Mix)

10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. - The Steve Wilkos Show

11:00 a.m. - Noon - FOX 17 Pay It Forward Special - Part I

Noon - 1:00 p.m. - The Steve Wilkos Show

1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. - Maury

2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. - Daily Mail

3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. - Crime Watch Daily

4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. - FOX 17 Pay It Forward Special Part I

5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. - FOX 17 Pay It Forward Special Part II

6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. - FOX 17 Beating the Odds Special

Normal programming resumes and FOX 17 News airs at 10:00 p.m.

If there is breaking news, we'll come back and bring that to you. We'll also have updates on stories and weather throughout the day on FOX17Online.com, the FOX 17 News and Weather Apps and on the FOX 17 Facebook page.